'Unfortunately, not every year is your year': Bengals' mistakes too costly as playoff hopes fall short

CINCINNATI — Jake Browning reignited playoff hopes after star quarterback Joe Burrow was injured, but the Cincinnati Bengals had too many other weaknesses in 2023 to earn another trip to the postseason.

Browning's exciting three-game win streak in December kept Cincinnati in contention. Even after Browning's three-interception, 34-11 pounding by the Steelers on Dec. 23, the Bengals still had a chance heading into the season's penultimate game.

The push for a third straight postseason appearance fizzled out with a 25-17 loss at Kansas City last Sunday. The Bengals were held scoreless in the second half of a game where Harrison Butker's six field goals were good enough for a come-from-behind win by the Chiefs.

Browning wasn't spectacular, but there was plenty of other blame to be distributed on the Cincinnati side. As was the case all season, the Bengals (8-8) had trouble running the ball.

Blitzes weren't picked up. The defense allowed too many explosive plays. Weaknesses in the secondary were exploited. Too many missed tackles.

No. 1 receiver Ja'Marr Chase played through a sprained shoulder joint, and receiver Tee Higgins injured a hamstring injury early in the game and tried to play on.

"We’ve had a lot of adversity,” Chase said of the season. “We’ve lost a lot of people (to injuries) this year. It’s not going to be easy. Even the best teams have tough times. That’s how it’s going to go.”

Cincinnati will finish the season at home Sunday against the Browns (11-5), who have qualified for the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

“Unfortunately, not every year is your year," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

WHAT'S WORKING

The Bengals were better than expected with a backup quarterback whose previous NFL experience was limited to practice squads. Cincinnati was all but written off when Burrow, the franchise QB, tore a ligament in his right wrist against the Ravens. Browning went 3-3 as a starter and was outstanding at times. He earned respect and can be a reliable backup for the future if the Bengals can keep him around. Against the Chiefs, he threw for 197 yards and rushed for another score.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The offensive line struggled to get running backs to the second level all season. Hanging on to a 17-13 lead in the third quarter on Sunday, Joe Mixon got stuffed for a loss on fourth-and-1 in the red zone. Browning was sacked six times.

STOCK UP

Mike Hilton has been steady at nickel cornerback all season. He was credited with five tackles against the Chiefs, including a blitz sack of Patrick Mahomes. He's fourth on the team in tackles, with two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

STOCK DOWN

Young safeties Jordan Battle and Dax Hill are still learning and often it shows. Mahomes picked them apart in the second half last week, and Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was dominant the previous week.

INJURIES

Chase and Higgins may not play in Sunday's season finale. Cincinnati may not want to risk aggravating their injuries in a meaningless game.

KEY NUMBER

104 — Rushing yards against Kansas City, 32 of them by Browning.

NEXT STEPS

Playing for pride, the Bengals face a Cleveland team that likely will be resting starters for the playoffs. Cincinnati wants to win the season finale at home for itself and the fans. A loss would also mean an 0-6 record against AFC North opponents, and a sub-.500 finish for the first time since Burrow's rookie year of 2020.