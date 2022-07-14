Tickets available Thursday for Bengals 'Back Together Saturday' event

CINCINNATI — Tickets will be made available to the public Thursday for Back Together Saturday, which gives Bengals fans a chance to watch the team practice inside Paul Brown Stadium.

The event is happening July 30, and gates open at 1 p.m. and practice begins at 2:15 p.m. The event is free, but fans will need a ticket to enter — which you can purchase here.

The event will include opportunities to take pictures with the Lamar Hunt Trophy celebrating the Bengals’ AFC Championship. Fans can also take pictures on the Ruler of The Jungle throne. There will also be free activities for kids including inflatables, face painting and balloon artists.

The energy has been high among Bengals fans since last season ended, and season tickets have already sold out.

Bengals Fan of the Year Jim Foster, known as “Bengal Jim,” said he thinks this year’s team will be even better than last year’s.

“This is what it's going to be like for the next 10 years at least,” Foster said. “With Joe Burrow at the helm, the team doing all the right things to put the right players in place, Super Bowl or bust every year. That's the expectations. It’s not about maybe we get to the playoffs. Expectations have changed here in Cincinnati and the fans expect these guys to get back to the Super Bowl, but also the players expect that as well.”

The team’s first regular season game will be at home on September 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team has several other open practices for fans to observe in the meantime. Those will not require tickets and will be held on the team’s practice fields west of the stadium. Bengals players will sign autographs for fans along the sidelines after. The dates are listed below:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 28



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 29



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 30 (Back Together Saturday in Paul Brown Stadium; Ticket Required)



Gates open at 1 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 1



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 2



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 4



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 5



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 14



Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

