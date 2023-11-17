'The most wonderful thing': An emotional surprise for Tee Higgins' biggest fan

CINCINNATI — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has plenty of fans — but Debbie Scott might be his biggest.

Scott has been going through the unimaginable, battling breast cancer for nearly a decade. Recently, she elected to stop her chemotherapy treatment.

Her daughter, Gracie, was able to find someone who could bring Scott's story to her favorite player. In turn, Higgins surprised Scott with a video message.

"Unfortunately, I've heard about you guys' situation," Higgins said in the video. "I just wanted to send my best wishes."

Watch Higgins' video and Scott's reaction below:

This. Is. Awesome.



Debbie Scott has been battling breast cancer for 9 years, Debbie has elected to stop her chemo treatment.



She is @teehiggins5 biggest fan.



Debbie’s daughter Gracie Scott reached out to a friend who had a friend. Then this happened 👇



❤️🥹@WCPO pic.twitter.com/QGZHmg1nSa — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) November 16, 2023

When Scott's family showed her the video, there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

"Oh my lord," she said. "How in the world did you get that?"

After her family explained how her story got to Higgins, Scott was in shock.

"Oh my god! Sweetheart it is the most wonderful thing, oh my gosh!" she said. "Thank you."