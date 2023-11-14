Texans player suspended after hit on Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase

NEW YORK — The NFL is suspending Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman following his hit on Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.

In a press release, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued Tuesday that Perryman be suspended without pay for three games for "repeated violations of playing rules."

"With 4:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, you were involved in a play that the league considers a serious violation of the playing rules. You lowered your head and delivered a forceable blow to the shoulder and then the head/neck area of the receiver," Runyan wrote. "You had unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided."

Runyan said Perryman has had six personal fouls "of this type" throughout his career, including one earlier this season. He will be suspended for Houston's games against Arizona, Jacksonville and Denver and can return to the Texans' active roster on Dec. 4.

Former Texans defensive end JJ Watt questioned the decision, specifically noting Runyan's comment on Perryman's "repeated violations."

"He's played in the league for 8 years!" Watt said on social media. "6 penalties in 102 games means you deserve to be suspended 3 games without pay?"

The 30-year-old has been in the league since he was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2015. He can appeal the suspension.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans told the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday that the team "(hates) to lose a good player." Ryans said the Texans will let the process play out.