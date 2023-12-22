Surging Bengals head to Pittsburgh to face the reeling Steelers

PITTSBURGH — So much for the Cincinnati Bengals' season being over the second Joe Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist last month.

Not with backup quarterback Jake Browning improving by the week. Not with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense creating game-shifting takeaways with remarkable frequency. Not with Zac Taylor's team heeding his advice about getting better as the season progresses, no matter who is in the lineup.

“We’ve talked a lot about how we have to be our strongest in December and January,” Taylor said. “Reflecting back over the last couple of years, everything we do — offseason, training camp, regular season — is geared toward being at our best now. These last three weeks, we’ve been pretty dang good.”

The Bengals (8-6), winners of three straight, head to Pittsburgh (7-7) with a chance to strengthen their playoff position while simultaneously all but ending the Steelers' postseason hopes.

Of course, nothing Browning and the Bengals have done lately will matter when they walk into Acrisure Stadium.

“I guarantee you that the Pittsburgh Steelers do not care that we played well the last couple games,” he said.

Maybe because the Steelers, losers of three straight, have far bigger problems.

The offense is a mess even after offensive coordinator Matt Canada's firing. Quarterback Kenny Pickett will miss his third straight game while recovering from right ankle surgery. The defense is without its top three safeties due to injury or suspension.

Oh, and wide receiver George Pickens chose to blame criticism for his occasional lack of effort on certain plays — a run by teammate Jaylen Warren in last week's loss to Indianapolis in particular — on “media guys" who have never played the game.

Longtime Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin won't bench Pickens, not with the Steelers' season hanging in the balance, but also believes recent weeks have provided a lesson to Pickens and the rest of his struggling team.

“When you’re not doing your job and losing, you better keep your damn mouth shut and understand that that attracts a certain type of attention as well,” Tomlin said. "And usually, that’s vulture-like attention.”

If the Steelers don't find a way to gather themselves soon — very soon — the vultures only figure to multiply.

'TIS THE SEASON FOR RUDOLPH

Longtime Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph will make his first start in more than two years while filling in for Pickett after Tomlin opted to bench Mitch Trubisky, who failed to impress in losses to the Cardinals, Colts and Patriots.

The 28-year-old Rudolph is one of the longest-tenured players on the team but has spent the last two seasons as a third-stringer. His teammates appreciate his professionalism, though Rudolph downplayed the idea he's some sort of inspirational figure.

“It’s only going to be inspirational if we win, right?” Rudolph said.

NO CHASE

The Bengals will be without Ja’Marr Chase after the team’s leading receiver left last week’s game with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder.

His absence puts more pressure on Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, both of whom made critical catches down the stretch in last week’s win over Minnesota.

“We’ve played plenty of games without Ja’Marr,” offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. “We played plenty of games without Tee. We’ve got plenty of other guys that have to fill in, and that’s just the nature of the whole league right now. I think you look around, there’s a lot of teams that are dealing with the same stuff, and guys got to keep stepping up and raising their level of play and keep trying to find ways to win.”

JOE’S LISTENING

Burrow hasn't disappeared since he suffered the season-ending injury against the Ravens on Nov. 16.

During last week's win over Minnesota, the franchise quarterback wore a headset on the sideline and offered input on play calls to Taylor and the coaching staff when he felt it was appropriate.

“Burrow was on the headset talking,” Taylor said. “I was texting with him (that) night and he said, ‘I just never know how much to say,’ and I said, ‘I’ll tell you when to shut up, trust me.’

"So I am not scared to tell people to shut up on the headset, but again, just guys like that are invaluable to be on the sidelines,” he said. “They see it from a different lens than we do. So his perspective’s invaluable.”

___

AP Sports Writer Mitch Stacy in Cincinnati contributed to this report.