Sheriff: Joe Burrow's Anderson Township home burglarized during Monday Night Football game

CINCINNATI — While he was playing in the Bengals Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Joe Burrow's Anderson Township home was burglarized, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said someone broke into Burrow's home a little after 8 p.m. Monday night, while the quarterback was playing in Dallas.

The sheriff's office did not say whether anyone was arrested.

Three different people called 911 dispatch to report the alleged burglary Monday evening; according to those 911 calls, a woman employed by Burrow first discovered the break-in. She, her mother and a third woman from New York City all spoke to Hamilton County dispatchers about it.

"It's just, like, completely messed up," the woman at the home told dispatchers about a bedroom in the house.

According to an incident report filled out by Hamilton County deputies, the woman arrived at the home and noticed the window to a bedroom had been shattered; inside, the bedroom was "ransacked," deputies wrote.

Because Burrow was in Dallas, he couldn't provide deputies with details on anything that may have been stolen, the report says.

It also says the woman at the house "is employed by Mr. Burrow and gave a non-detailed itemization of what items were possibly missing."

Dispatch said a security officer had already been assigned to work a shift outside Burrow's home that evening, and sent that officer up to the house to speak with the 911 caller.

In November, the NFL issued a security alert to team security directors and the players' union about "organized and skilled criminals" targeting homes belonging to professional athletes, according to NFL.com.

Break-ins were also reported at homes belonging to Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, NFL.com reported.

It's unclear whether those break-ins are connected to the burglary at Burrow's home at this point.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.