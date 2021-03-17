Veteran Bengals WR A.J. Green signs 1-year deal with Cardinals

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is headed to Phoenix to join the Arizona Cardinals.

The team confirmed the one-year contract on social media Wednesday evening after multiple news outlets reported on the move.

We have agreed to terms with WR A.J. Green on a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 17, 2021

NFL insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN reporter Adam Schefter both tweeted that the seven-time Pro-Bowler was finalizing the deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Green will reportedly get at least $6 million with the chance to boost it to $8.5 million, according to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban.

The Bengals drafted Green from the University of Georgia in 2011, ultimately signing him for a total of 10 seasons. He was sidelined for half the 2018 season after a toe injury and for the entire 2019 season after injuring his ankle in training camp.

He caught 649 passes throughout his career in Cincinnati for a total of 9,430 yards. He scored 65 touchdowns.

Green was selected for seven consecutive Pro-Bowls between 2011 and 2017.

Green, 33, bid Cincinnati fans goodbye and thanked the Bengals in an Instagram post Wednesday evening.

"To the fans -- it's been 10 incredible years!" he wrote. "You've been such an inspiration to me. Thank you for the continuous support and motivation. Seeing the stadium filled with fans rocking my jersey each game meant more to me than one can imagine. I was proud to represent y'all! It's luv for life!"

