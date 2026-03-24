Reports: Bengals, Joe Flacco agree to 1-year deal

CINCINNATI — Joe Flacco is staying in Cincinnati!

According to multiple reports, the veteran quarterback has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Bengals.

Acquired in a trade with Cleveland last October, Flacco was rushed into the Bengals' starting role after Cincinnati's three-game losing streak with backup quarterback Jake Browning following starter Joe Burrow's turf toe injury.

While the defensive side of the ball struggled throughout the season, the offense — led by Flacco — was able to find success in Burrow's absence, even while he dealt with an injury to his throwing shoulder.

Flacco finished the year tied second in the NFL in completions and third in passing touchdowns. He had 2,479 yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 total games.

The 41-year-old was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career this past January, playing with Burrow and receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

With Browning singing a deal with Tampa Bay this offseason, Flacco and 39-year-old Josh Johnson will be fighting for the backup spot behind a healthy Burrow.