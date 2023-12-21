Report: Ja'Marr Chase ruled out for Bengals game at Pittsburgh Steelers

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase will not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said Thursday that head coach Zac Taylor ruled him out for the game after he suffered an AC joint sprain (separated shoulder) in the Bengals overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings Saturday.

#Bengals coach Zac Taylor officially rules out WR Ja’Marr Chase this week against the #Steelers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2023

Rapoport said Monday sources told him Chase is expected to be sidelined for the Steelers game and "it could extend beyond that" following an MRI on his shoulder.

The Pro Bowler could be seen having issues with his shoulder before he left late in the fourth quarter.

Chase has played every game so far this season, recording 93 receptions for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns.

This looks to be the play that Ja'Marr Chase aggravated his shoulder on. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/xxJYCSxbuu — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) December 16, 2023

Chase was listed as a DNP at Tuesday's practice. Head coach Zac Taylor said the team will continue to "take it day-to-day with Ja'Marr," seeing how things go ahead of Saturday.

Chase isn't the only Bengal who was injured on Saturday. Defensive tackle DJ Reader and rookie corner DJ Ivey are out for the rest of the season after the two were carted off the field with knee injuries. Taylor said Reader has a torn quad tendon, while Ivey suffered an ACL injury.

The Bengals will take on their AFC North rivals the Steelers Saturday, Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m.