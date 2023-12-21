Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Report: Ja'Marr Chase ruled out for Bengals game at Pittsburgh Steelers

Ja'Marr Chase Bengals
Zach Bolinger/AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) lines up before the snap during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati.
Ja'Marr Chase Bengals
Posted at 12:44 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 12:44:26-05

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase will not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said Thursday that head coach Zac Taylor ruled him out for the game after he suffered an AC joint sprain (separated shoulder) in the Bengals overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings Saturday.

Rapoport said Monday sources told him Chase is expected to be sidelined for the Steelers game and "it could extend beyond that" following an MRI on his shoulder.

The Pro Bowler could be seen having issues with his shoulder before he left late in the fourth quarter.

Chase has played every game so far this season, recording 93 receptions for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns.

Chase was listed as a DNP at Tuesday's practice. Head coach Zac Taylor said the team will continue to "take it day-to-day with Ja'Marr," seeing how things go ahead of Saturday.

Chase isn't the only Bengal who was injured on Saturday. Defensive tackle DJ Reader and rookie corner DJ Ivey are out for the rest of the season after the two were carted off the field with knee injuries. Taylor said Reader has a torn quad tendon, while Ivey suffered an ACL injury.

RELATED | Reader, Chase and Ivey: Injuries impact rest of Bengals season after OT win against Vikings

The Bengals will take on their AFC North rivals the Steelers Saturday, Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m.

More Bengals news:
Report: Ja'Marr Chase likely to 'miss some time' after MRI on shoulder Backup Jake Browning has Bengals in playoff race ahead of trip to Pittsburgh Injuries impact Bengals after OT win against Vikings

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 News Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.