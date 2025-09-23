Report: Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died at the age of 45, according to a report from TMZ.

TMZ reports that a family source for Johnson told TMZ Sports the former Bengal died this week.

TMZ Sports reports that police told them Johnson died by suicide in Florida.

TMZ does not cite a source, but reports they were told Johnson had recently struggled with mental health issues and "the possible effects of CTE that he could not overcome."

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Johnson in 2001 in the fourth round, and he played for the team for seven straight seasons after that, until he left to play for the Detroit Lions in the 2008 season.

In his career, he rushed for 5,979 yards and 49 touchdowns. Johnson was one of the most prolific running backs in Bengals history, posting three straight seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards that helped him to fourth on the Bengals all-time rushing list. He made the Pro Bowl in 2004 after setting a Bengals single-season record for carries and yards rushed with 361 carries for 1,454 yards. He went on to break that Bengals yardage record the next season with 1,458 yards.

We have reached out to the Bengals for comment but have not heard back yet.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis you can reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling, texting, or chatting for help.