Report: Cincinnati Bengals sign former Packers, Jets quarterbacks after Joe Burrow injury

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are adding to its quarterbacks room in the wake of Joe Burrow's injury, according to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cincinnati announced it is signing former Jets QB Mike White and former Packers QB Sean Clifford to its practice squad to bolster its roster this season.

Clifford went to high school at St. Xavier and played for Penn State before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round in 2023. He stayed with the Packers for three seasons, though his time on the field has been limited. In August, he was released by the team.

White, a Western Kentucky grad, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round in 2018. Since then, he played for the New York Jets from 2021 into 2023, the Miami Dolphins in 2023 and the Buffalo Bills from 2024 until now.

His first NFL start, when he played for the Jets, was against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals also are signing QB Mike White to their practice squad, per source.So both White and Sean Clifford added to Cincinnati's practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2025

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Cincinnati's star quarterback needs surgery after suffering a turf toe injury during the Bengals' home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon. Multiple NFL insiders said the procedure will likely keep him off the field for at least three months.

While Jake Browning, no stranger to the Bengals offense, stepped in and helped lead the team to a win, ESPN's Adam Schefter said the squad was calling around to other free-agent quarterbacks to help fill out the roster in Burrow's absence.

If Burrow is out for as much time as expected, that means he'll return to the team in mid-December. With the Bengals starting 2-0, there's plenty of hope that the team can still make the playoffs.