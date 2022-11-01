Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Report: Cincinnati Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie has season-ending injury

Tore his ACL against Browns, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapaport
Chidobe Awuzie
Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) plays during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Chidobe Awuzie
Posted at 2:14 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 14:14:18-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL in the team's blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, and will be out for the year, according to reports.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news and ESPN's Ben Baby confirmed it also.

Awuzie tweeted shortly after the news broke "peace & love. it's part of the game. God will provide the necessary strength."

Awuzie suffered the injury after breaking up a pass to force an incompletion in the 2nd quarter. Bengals defensive pressure forced Browns QB Jacoby Brissett to pass the ball quickly in the direction of his receiver over the middle, Amari Cooper. Awuzie made contact with Cooper as the ball arrived and forced the incompletion, but because he came from behind Cooper, the contact forced him to land awkwardly on his right leg. Awuzie immediately went to the ground in pain. He got up and limped to the sideline to be evaluated and eventually was carted into the locker room, not returning to play.

Awuzie's replacement, Tre Flowers, had a hard time containing Amari Cooper as the Browns marched to a 32-13 victory. Flowers also suffered an injury later in the game and had to sit out.

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was also already out of the game with a hamstring injury. Awuzie and Flowers join 6 other defensive players on the Bengals injury report, further depleting their AFC Champion-caliber defense. Add to that the injury to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on the other side of the ball, and the Bengals are in a tough spot with the team's health as we approach the midway point of the NFL season.

While Apple will be evaluated to play this coming Sunday against Carolina, veteran Mike Hilton and rookie Cam Taylor-Britt will have to step in to play in place of Awuzie and Flowers.

More Bengals news:
Bengals offensive analyst and son of former coach Mike Zimmer dies at 38 More tricks than treats: Browns easily beat Bengals, 32-13 Here's how to watch Bengals vs. Browns Monday Night Football game

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Watch this new documentary highlighting "The Uncle Al Show" and its lasting legacy