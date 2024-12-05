Report: Bengals LB Logan Wilson out for rest of season after surgery

CINCINNATI — A key member of the Cincinnati Bengals defense won't take the field again during regular season play this year, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo reported Thursday morning that LB Logan Wilson will miss the rest of the season after a surgical cleanup on his knee that same morning.

Wilson was drafted by the Bengals in 2020, the same year as QB Joe Burrow and WR Tee Higgins. He signed a four-year extension with the Bengals at the start of last season that NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said was worth around $37.25 million, and averaging $11.2 million in the first two new years.

Wilson isn't the only Bengals player who will sit out the remainder of the season; in September, the team announced offensive tackle Trent Brown would also be out for the season after he tore his patellar tendon, which required season-ending surgery.

Just one day before Garafolo reported Wilson would be out for the season, the Bengals announced kicker Evan McPherson will sit out for at least the next four of five remaining games this season because of a groin injury. That injury isn't expected to be season-ending for McPherson, however.

The Bengals haven't had a great run this season, bringing their record to 4-8 after a recent loss against AFC North rival Pittsburgh. Seven of the Bengals’ eight losses this year have been by one score.