CINCINNATI - Just when everything was going right for the Bengals, they learned they might have to deal with the loss of running back Joe Mixon, according to NFL Network.

The Bengals fear Mixon might need arthroscopic surgery on the knee injury he suffered in Thursday night's win over the Ravens, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported via sources.

Mixon will first seek a second opinion before making a final decision, Pelissero reported.

The 2-0 Bengals would miss Mixon's big-play capability if he undergoes surgery. There's no telling how long he could be out.

RELATED: Mixon puts speed, spark in Bengals' offense.

In two victories, Mixon has done the bulk of the rushing, averaging 89.5 yards (4.7 per carry). He has also caught six passes for 57 yards (9.5 yard avg.). He scored the go-ahead touchdown in the opener against the Colts.

Mixon brings as extra dimension to the offense that defenses must respect, opening up the passing game.

Gio Bernard would have to pick up the slack if Mixon goes out. The Bengals next play at Carolina on Sept. 23.