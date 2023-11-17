Watch Now
Joe Burrow, Mark Andrews, OBJ: Bengals-Ravens Thursday Night Football plagued by injuries

Joe Burrow, Mark Andrews, Lamar Jackson all appeared to deal with apparent injuries
Terrance Williams/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) jogs off the field with a trainer after injuring his right hand during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore.
Posted at 10:49 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 23:18:20-05

BALTIMORE — When fans tuned into the Thursday Night Football showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, they expected a tough battle between AFC North foes. What they got was several hours of injuries.

First, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews went down after being tackled in the red zone on the very first drive of the night. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw his helmet to the ground when he saw one of his top targets clearly injured.

The Ravens eventually ruled Andrews out.

Jackson himself would deal with an injury later in the first half after he was tackled by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson while trying to run out of bounds. He went into the blue medical tent, but returned to the sideline and came back in during Baltimore's next possession.

Just as the Bengals offense appeared to be settling down, quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a wrist injury when he was tackled while throwing a touchdown to Joe Mixon. As soon as Burrow got off the ground, he grabbed his wrist.

Like Jackson, Burrow went to the blue medical tent. He returned to the sideline and attempted to throw a couple of passes, but appeared to go to the ground in pain.

Sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung said it appeared Burrow couldn't grip the ball.

Backup quarterback Jake Browning came in for Burrow at the end of the half, and the Bengals officially ruled out QB1 at the start of the second half.

That wasn't it.

Cam Taylor-Britt, who has had a stellar sophomore campaign this season, was also ruled out with a left quad injury.

On the Ravens' first drive of the second half, Jackson also appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury when he fell on a run play. He remained in the game, but commentators Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit noted his cleat appeared to get stuck in the turf before the fall.

In the fourth quarter, Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walked off the field grabbing his shoulder after he was tackled by Wilson. Baltimore said he was questionable to return.

Because it's a Thursday night game, both teams had a short turnaround from tough losses this Sunday. After speaking to players in the locker room this week, WCPO reporter Marshall Kramsky said the tone was clear: Bengals are not fans of Thursday Night Football.

A report in 2020 stated that although there were claims of increased injuries during Thursday night games between 2012 and 2017, "a paucity," or scarcity, of data exists to show that. Still, this Thursday's game has been plagued by injuries.

