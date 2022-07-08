NFL Films releases recap video of Bengals Super Bowl run

CINCINNATI — NFL Films released a video this week, documenting the Bengals' run to the Super Bowl in the 2021-22 season.

It's a 22-minute video, recapping the best moments from the season, through the words of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, CJ Uzomah, and other players who were wearing microphones during games.

The video is carried along by clips of radio calls from play-by-play announcer, Dan Hoard.

You can watch the full video here.

The Bengals reached the Super Bowl after beating the Raiders, Titans, and Chiefs in the playoffs; and won the regular season AFC North title for the first time in six years.