Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

NFL Films releases recap video of Bengals Super Bowl run

22-minute video documents Bengals' run to the Super Bowl
Posted at 11:13 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 23:14:04-04

CINCINNATI — NFL Films released a video this week, documenting the Bengals' run to the Super Bowl in the 2021-22 season.

It's a 22-minute video, recapping the best moments from the season, through the words of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, CJ Uzomah, and other players who were wearing microphones during games.

The video is carried along by clips of radio calls from play-by-play announcer, Dan Hoard.

You can watch the full video here.

The Bengals reached the Super Bowl after beating the Raiders, Titans, and Chiefs in the playoffs; and won the regular season AFC North title for the first time in six years.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.