Live Blog: Joe Burrow looks to remain undefeated against Patrick Mahomes in Bengals vs. Chiefs matchup

CINCINNATI — Reminiscent of January's AFC title championship game, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs meet again Sunday.

The Chiefs are on the road at Paycor Stadium as the Bengals look to replicate the championship win they had last season.

Going into the game, Bengals QB Joe Burrow is undefeated in his career against the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. A win Sunday would give Burrow a 3-0 record against Mahomes.

The Week 13 clash of the two teams may not be an AFC title game, but the Chiefs (9-2) head into the game leading the AFC West. The Bengals are tied 7-4 with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North — though the Ravens hold the top spot due to tiebreakers.

Looking past current AFC standings, history is on the Bengals' side as they head into the game winning six of the last seven meetings, including postseason, with the Chiefs since 2008.

Star receiver Ja'Marr Chase also will be making his return against the Chiefs. Chase has been sidelined for weeks after sustaining a hip injury in New Orleans that was aggravated while playing against the Atlanta Falcons.

Running back Joe Mixon will most likely remain out with the Bengals after suffering a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Bengals is at 4:25 p.m.

Follow along with the game below:

