CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for their second matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bengals (5-4) have a chance for revenge against the Steelers (3-6) after their Week 1 defeat.

The Bengals are coming off a bye week, whereas the Steelers are also riding a victory high from their 20-10 win against the Saints last week.

Facing off in Pittsburgh, the two teams will kick off at 4:25 p.m.

A Twitter List by WCPO