Live blog: Cincinnati Bengals look to upset top-seeded Tennessee Titans

Burrow and Co. look for another playoff win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Cincinnati Bengals got their first playoff win in more than 30 years last week, but they are not finished.

Joe Burrow and company are looking to knock off the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in the divisional playoff round Saturday. A win would give Cincinnati its first AFC Championship appearance since 1988.

The game won't be easy, though. Titans running back Derrick Henry is expected to return from his foot injury, with ESPN reporting he will not be limited after missing more than half of the season. Tennessee is a four-point favorite.

WCPO has crews in and around Nissan Stadium covering the game. Follow the live blog below for the latest updates (list may take a few seconds to load).

