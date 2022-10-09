Live Blog: Cincinnati Bengals look to lead AFC North as they go head-to-head with the Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE, Md. — It's a battle for the lead in the AFC North tonight as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens (2-2) faltered last week and fell to the Buffalo Bills 23-20, whereas the Bengals dominated the Dolphins 27-15 during the Bengals' home white-out game at Paycor Stadium.

The Ravens defense has slipped and allowed both the Bills and Dolphins to blow big leads. Against the Dolphins, the Ravens d-line allowed 21 consecutive points, while the Bills scored 20 unanswered points last week.

Sunday night's game will be a battle of the quarterbacks.

Joe Burrow will be leading the Bengals (2-2) into a pivotal game after rebounding from a 0-2 start to the season. Burrow has steadily increased his gameplay in the past two weeks after poor outcomes against both the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers — but Burrow also hasn't been facing the likes of Micah Parsons or TJ Watt in the past two weeks.

Burrow is currently 17th in the league in completion percentage (64.1) and tied for sixth in touchdown passes (eight).

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is out-performing his 2019 MVP level. Jackson is tied for first in touchdown passes (11) and he's ninth in the league for rushing (316 yards). Overall, Jackson has accounted for 84% of the total yards for the Ravens offense, despite offensive line injuries and a slow rushing attack. He also had produced the longest run by a QB (79 yards) and second-longest TD pass (75 yards) so far this season.

Despite both teams past performances, tonight's game is the decider for who will lead the AFC North division at this point in the season — and potentially give insight into who may win the division outright this season. The Cleveland Browns (now 2-3) fell to the LA Chargers 30-28 on Sunday and the Pittsburgh Steelers (now 1-4) were crushed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3.

The Bengals and the Ravens will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. at M&T Stadium.

