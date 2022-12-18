Live Blog: Cincinnati Bengals aim for 6th consecutive win in game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Cincinnati Bengals are looking for their sixth consecutive win of the season as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bengals (9-4) are coming off a 23-10 win against the Cleveland Browns, which also marked QB Joe Burrow's first career win against the team.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are heading into the game after a 35-7 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Though they're currently sitting at a 6-7 record, the Buccaneers are in first place in the NFC South.

The game will mark the first time Burrow and Brady will play against each other.

In Wednesday's press conference, Burrow didn't seem phased by Brady and broke it down simply: "He's Tom, and I'm Joe."

Kickoff between the Bengals and Buccaneers is at 4:25 p.m.

