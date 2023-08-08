Joe Burrow ranked No. 6 on NFL's Top 100 Players list

CINCINNATI — Just how good is Joe Burrow? According to his peers, he's the sixth-best player in the league.

The Bengals quarterback is ranked No. 6 in this year's NFL Top 100, a list voted on by the players themselves. Last year, he landed at No. 21.

"He's like a stone cold killer, man," Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said. "It doesn't matter who he's playing, he expects to win. People say that, but until you see people that have that mentality, then you really know. He'll have that team ready to win football games every year. Even though we beat them last time, they're still 3-1 against us."

Multiple defensive players interviewed in the NFL+ series praised Burrow for his composure, mobility and accuracy. While the talent of his receiving core is obvious, players said Burrow knows exactly what to throw and when.

"Joe, that's one of my favorite quarterbacks to watch play — I don't like playing against him," said Chiefs DT Chris Jones, who's seen plenty of Burrow in the past two seasons. "He's so poised ... you can talk stuff to Joe all day and he'll laugh it off, give you the smirk and then dime you up."

"You can talk stuff to Joe all day. He'll laugh it off, give you the smirk, and then dime you up."@JoeyB has entered the top 10 of the countdown 📈



Stream the entire #NFLTop100 countdown on NFL+ https://t.co/YUCK1vhogf pic.twitter.com/ZO0WBG1YgW — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2023

Teammates D.J. Reader and Sam Hubbard also noted both his confidence in himself — and their confidence in him — no matter the circumstance.

"It feels crazy every Sunday I'm watching, you know, we always feel like he's gonna get a third down or he's gonna make a play happen," Reader said.

Burrow was the highest-ranked Bengal, with Chase landing at No. 39 and Trey Hendrickson ranked at No. 75. He was not the highest-ranked quarterback, though. Mahomes was ranked No. 1 for a second time, with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts coming in at No. 3 following the Eagles' postseason run.