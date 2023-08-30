Joe Burrow is back in pads at Cincinnati Bengals practice

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is back! The Bengals star quarterback suited up for practice for the first time since his calf injury in late July.

Burrow was making throws in full pads on Wednesday afternoon in one of the last Bengals practices before the regular season starts next week.

Burrow strained his calf in just the second week of training camp, and has not been involved in team practice activities since. He was seen throwing before the Bengals first preseason game, but this is the first time he joined the team in practice activities in the month of August. Burrow was seen around the team in those weeks since wearing a sleeve on his calf. While at practice on Wednesday, he did not wear that sleeve on his leg.

After Burrow's injury, the team said he would be out for a "few weeks." There was never an indication he wouldn't be ready for Week 1's game against the Cleveland Browns on September 10th, but seeing him in pads is a good sign that he will for sure be ready to go.

The team recently cut one of its backup quarterbacks, Trevor Siemian, leaving Burrow with only one active backup QB, Jake Browning. The Bengals did reportedly sign QB Will Grier to its practice squad. Grier was previously released by the Dallas Cowboys.