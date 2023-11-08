Ja'Marr Chase, Sam Hubbard do not practice, headline lengthy Bengals injury report

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase and Sam Hubbard headline a lengthy Bengals injury report released Wednesday.

Cincinnati's superstar wideout and hometown hero did not practice Wednesday as Chase deals with back soreness and Hubbard handles an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou was the third player listed as "DNP" with a shoulder injury.

Chase's injury occurred when he fell hard on the turf while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow in the third quarter. Head coach Zac Taylor said they'll take it day-by-day, and work through the week to see where Chase is at ahead of the team's game against the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon.

Chase's fellow receiver Tee Higgins was limited at practice with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Jalen Davis and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither were also limited with ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

While he was a full participant at practice, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was listed as dealing with a quad injury.

Wide receiver Charlie Jones was back at practice Wednesday after the Bengals cleared him to return from the IR after suffering a thumb injury. He's eligible to be activated to the roster at any time in the next 21 days.