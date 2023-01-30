Watch Now
Here's why the Chiefs got to redo their third down

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 9:38 PM, Jan 29, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Is it Cincinnati vs. the world again?

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor was visibly angry after it appeared the Kansas City Chiefs got a free play early in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship. A complete pass on third down from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce was short of the first-down line, which would have normally prompted fourth down. The refs blew a dead ball after the Bengals thought they had stopped the Kansas City Chiefs' drive. Video replay showed a line judge did indeed rush in to waive off the play before the snap because the clock was running when it shouldn't had been.

After sideline confusion and back-and-forth with the refs, the Chiefs were awarded the 3rd down do-over.

As the drive continued, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was called for pass interference that automatically gave the Chiefs a first down — seemingly shifting the momentum of the fourth quarter.

While the Bengals defense was able to stop the Chiefs on their side of the field, time ran off the clock, and ultimately the Chiefs were able to secure the win 23-20.

