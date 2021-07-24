Healthy Burrow, new faces boost optimism in Bengals camp

CINCINNATI — The prospect of a healthy Joe Burrow throwing to Ja'Marr Chase is enough to generate some excitement as training camp opens for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chase, the star LSU receiver, former Burrow teammate and fifth overall draft pick, is one among a crowd of new faces in Bengals camp.

Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, needed major reconstructive knee surgery after going down in Week 11 last season, and says he's ready to go.

Riley Reiff, a free agent signee at tackle, will join some now-healthy players on what should be an improved offensive line.