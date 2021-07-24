Watch
Healthy Burrow, new faces boost optimism in Bengals camp

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Aaron Doster
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jul 24, 2021
CINCINNATI — The prospect of a healthy Joe Burrow throwing to Ja'Marr Chase is enough to generate some excitement as training camp opens for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chase, the star LSU receiver, former Burrow teammate and fifth overall draft pick, is one among a crowd of new faces in Bengals camp.

Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, needed major reconstructive knee surgery after going down in Week 11 last season, and says he's ready to go.

Riley Reiff, a free agent signee at tackle, will join some now-healthy players on what should be an improved offensive line.

