'He got the short end of the stick': All eyes are on Tee Higgins now that Joe Burrow's deal is done

CINCINNATI — After months of negotiations, Joe Burrow finally got paid — a lot. But what does that mean for another star player that Cincinnati drafted in 2020?

Both Burrow and WR Tee Higgins were eligible for extensions heading into the last year of their rookie contracts, with the team expressing a desire to lock in their franchise quarterback first and foremost.

In a deal announced as the first game of the season kicked off, Burrow and the Bengals agreed on a 5-year, $275 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in the league. Now, all eyes are on Higgins.

"For me, I don't know what that means," Higgins said Friday of his teammate's new contract. "But, you know, I'm still going to do my job."

Higgins said he's tried not to focus on contract negotiations, letting his team handle the business side of things while he focuses on the season ahead. He's not planning a holdout like those of Nick Bosa or Brian Burns.

"I could see why I wouldn't (play), but me as a competitor, I want to play the game and it also could set myself up for the future," Higgins said.

He also said he sees where this team could be at the end of the season, and he wants them to achieve their goal — "just go in there, play that last game and win it all."

Still, it's unclear what the Bengals are planning to do with Higgins. While Higgins said earlier this year he hopes the team's weapons stay together "for a long time," fans have questioned just how much the organization is willing to spend on Burrow, Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase (who will be eligible for an extension when this season ends).

"It's kinda tough," fellow receiver Tyler Boyd said. "So (Tee) got the short end of the stick, but he's worth a lot. I hope they come to some type of agreement, and I hope they get something done within these next couple of weeks."

Higgins said the one text he's received from his agent since the Burrow signing was, "Whew, did you see Burrow's deal?"

"I just let my game speak for itself, and if negotiation happens, then it happens," said Higgins.