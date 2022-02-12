Fountain Square hosting parties, events for Super Bowl weekend

CINCINNATI — Fans looking to get into the Super Bowl spirit will have lots of options this weekend in the Tri-State.

Fountain Square will host several events for the Bengals this weekend.

On Saturday morning, fans can join the Bengals mascot for ‘Who Dey & Friends Skate’ at 10 a.m. The Bengals mascot and friends will join families on the ice rink. Skating reservations are already fully-booked, but guests can still meet the mascots on the plaza for face painting and photo opportunities.

Saturday evening, guests can return to Fountain Square for a “Show Your Stripes” party from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy music from DJ Fuseamania and beverages from the square’s full-service bar. The event is free and open to the public.

Fountain Square is also hosting a Super Bowl watch party on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. There will be music and free face painting.

“For those who are COVID conscious and looking for somewhere outdoor to celebrate and spread out, you know, obviously, we're an outdoor venue,” said Emily Stowe, Event Marketing Manager with 3CDC. “Bundle up, but we will have heaters. If you have children or if you're someone who's not necessarily interested in going into a packed bar and drinking all night, we do have alcohol if you're interested in drinking, but we have the ice rink and the warming tent, so we have plenty of other activities.”

You can read more information on Downtown road closures during the Super Bowl here.