Former Bengal great Ken Riley could become Cincy's next Hall-of-Famer

CINCINNATI — Former Bengal Ken Riley, known for having the most interceptions by a cornerback for one team, could be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

Riley was voted one of three senior nominees, advancing to a final vote by a newly-expanded 21-person senior committee that is scheduled to happen in January.

Riley accumulated the fifth-most interceptions in NFL history and was selected as an All-Pro three times in 15 seasons with the team.

"This is long deserved," said Mike Brown, Bengals president, in a statement. "It is unfortunate Kenny is gone, because we know how much he would have appreciated this. His family is surely pleased at this news. Kenny was a splendid player and still holds the Bengals record for most interceptions over a career. It would be a wonderful thing if he were selected for the Hall of Fame."

Riley, who died in 2020 at the age of 72 from a heart attack, is in the running alongside Chuck Howley and Joe Klecko. Howley played for the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys and is the only person in the NFL who has been named Most Valuable Player of a Super Bowl from the losing team. Klecko played for the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts, making four Pro-Bowls and earning two first-team All-Pro honors.

Nine players fell onto the cutting room floor after the committee voted, including former Bengal Ken Anderson.

Riley's son, Ken Riley II, answered the call from Hall of Fame president Jim Porter.

"Oh, wow! Really? That is awesome," he said, according to a press release from the Hall of Fame. "I told [my father] 'One day, you're going to do it.'"

Willie Anderson was voted a finalist for the Hall of Fame's class of 2022, but was ultimately passed over. To this day, the only player gracing the halls in Canton, Ohio who spent a majority of their career as a Bengal is Anthony Muñoz.