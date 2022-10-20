Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Former Bengal Devon Still and daughter Leah to be 'Rulers of the Jungle' for Falcons game

Devon Still
Frank Victores/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2015, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still sits on the bench with "Leah Strong" written on his face in the second half of a NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears in Cincinnati.
Devon Still
Posted at 9:32 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 21:34:55-04

CINCINNATI — Former Bengal Devon Still and his daughter Leah are returning to Cincinnati this weekend to be the 'Rulers of the Jungle' for Sunday's game.

Each season, teams pick one game to honor cancer survivors or those battling cancer as part of the NFL's "Crucial Catch" mission. While the Bengals plan to recognize survivors at halftime of their game against the Atlanta Falcons, they will also celebrate the father-daughter duo that captured the country's heart during Still's time in Cincinnati.

At the age of 4, Leah Still was given a 50-50 chance to live after she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma Stage 4 cancer while her father played defensive tackle for the Bengals. Her battle inspired the nation, and she went into remission after rounds of chemotherapy and stem cell treatments.

Still was cut from the active roster and signed to the practice squad prior to the 2014 season, affording him time to visit his daughter who was being treated in Philadelphia. When he returned to the active roster a few weeks later, the organization continued to give him time to tend to his daughter whenever necessary.

During her fight, the team donated proceeds from Still's jersey sales to pediatric cancer research at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. His jersey sold out during the efforts, and the Bengals raised $1.3 million. The two were also honored with the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the 2015 ESPY Awards.

Leah Still Devon Still Bengals
Leah Still, daughter of Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still, waves during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014, in Cincinnati. Leah, 4, suffers from cancer and was watching her father play for the first time.

While Still was waived by the Bengals the next season, his daughter continued to be covered by his medical insurance for the next five years.

"Have nothing but love for the Bengals organization and the city of Cincinnati. Both helped me through one of the darkest times of my life and I am forever grateful," Still said on Instagram after his tenure ended.

Still went on to sign with the Texans and New York Jets before retiring in 2017.

On Twitter, Still said he will sign his jersey for anyone he sees at Paycor Stadium. The game starts at 1 p.m.

More Bengals news:
Metro to offer free rides to and from Bengals game this weekend Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints 30-26 Burrow leads Bengals to 30-26 victory against Saints

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 9 First Warning Weather FREE anytime!