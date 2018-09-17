Flying Pigskin: Cincinnati Bengals go 2-0 after big win over Ravens in prime time

The Cincinnati Bengals are now 2-0 after a big win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Host Tanya O'Rouke is joined by WCPO sports director John Popovich and Craft Brewed Sports host Scott Kyser to recap the game. The group discusses AJ Green's 3-TD game, Joe Mixon's injury, woes in Pittsburgh and more.

The crew then looks ahead to next week, when the Bengals face the Panthers in Carolina.

Listen in the podcast player above.