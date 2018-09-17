Flying Pigskin: Cincinnati Bengals go 2-0 after big win over Ravens in prime time

WCPO Staff
5:08 PM, Sep 17, 2018
2 hours ago

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 13: A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals scores a touchdown against Tavon Young #25 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on September 13, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
The Cincinnati Bengals are now 2-0 after a big win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Host Tanya O'Rouke is joined by WCPO sports director John Popovich and Craft Brewed Sports host Scott Kyser to recap the game. The group discusses AJ Green's 3-TD game, Joe Mixon's injury, woes in Pittsburgh and more.

The crew then looks ahead to next week, when the Bengals face the Panthers in Carolina. 

Listen in the podcast player above.

