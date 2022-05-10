Evan McPherson was more nervous on first pitch than in AFC championship

CINCINNATI — It didn't take long for Evan McPherson to become a favorite among Bengals fans.

Making 12/12 field goals in the playoffs – including two game-winners – will do that.

"It's been a lot of fun to see how [Cincinnati] is behind us and how much this city loves us," said McPherson.

It's no surprise, he received lots of applause from fans who arrived early at Great American Ball Park Monday evening.

McPherson threw out the ceremonial first pitch, prior to the Reds' game against the Brewers.

"The last time I threw a pitch was probably when I was 11 [years old]," said McPherson. "But I've been preparing for this pitch the last couple of days."

McPherson said he was more nervous standing on the mound, than he was when he stepped onto the field to kick the game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship game.

"I was shaking a little bit after [throwing the pitch]," said McPherson. "I'm glad it didn't one-hop or sail Hayden [Hurst]. I'm glad it went straight into the mit."

The Bengals' newly-added tight end, Hayden Hurst, was McPherson's catcher for the ceremonial pitch.

The pitch was perfect. He followed-up with a "Money McPherson" hand gesture.

If Evan can throw a football as well as he threw the baseball on Monday, it could open-up the Bengals' special teams playbook... At least that's what he believes.

"I'll have to go back and talk to Darrin [Simmons] about that and we can maybe put a Hail Mary in, where I toss the ball," said McPherson.

Simmons is the Bengals' special teams coach.

McPherson said he hopes to improve and build upon what was a stellar rookie season.

"To continue getting better, bring my field goal percentage up, and provide for the team. Hopefully we can make it back to the Super Bowl and keep the train going," said McPherson.

The Bengals' 2022 schedule will be announced this Thursday, May 12.