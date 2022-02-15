Cincinnati plans rally to celebrate Bengals success

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati is planning a rally Wednesday to celebrate the Cincinnati Bengals' success as 2021 AFC champions.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, owner Mike Brown and other team representatives will participate in a rally at 5 p.m. in Washington Park. The city said the event is free and open to the public.

The Bengals' historic season came to a heartbreaking end Sunday after quarterback Joe Burrow threw an incomplete pass under pressure on fourth-and-1 in the final seconds of Super Bowl LVI. After the game, Burrow apologized for the loss but said the team will continue to work in the offseason and come back better next year.

"Obviously we're not satisfied with what we did this year," Burrow said. "We're going to keep getting better and attack next year with the same intensity."

The team returned to Cincinnati Monday night, less than 24 hours after the 23-20 loss. Thousands of fans flooded Paul Brown Stadium welcome their favorite team back to the Queen City, cheering and holding up signs celebrating the Bengals' success — one sign stating, "It's still us."

The Bengals reached just their third Super Bowl in franchise history, the first since 1989. This team won Cincinnati's first playoff game since 1991, first-ever postseason away game and third AFC championship after finishing 10-7 in the regular season.

