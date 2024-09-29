Cincinnati Bengals search for first victory of season against Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cincinnati Bengals are in desperate need of a win.

The Bengals are looking for that crucial victory on the road Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Morale is low after Cincinnati secured its worst start to the season (0-3) since 2019 after last week's 38-33 loss at Paycor Stadium to the Washington Commanders.

Now, Cincinnati is hoping to avoid an 0-4 start — something that would likely obliterate the team's playoff hopes before they even taste victory. Of the 155 teams that have started 0-4 since the merger, only one team, the 1992 Chargers, have rebounded to make the playoffs, according to the Associated Press.

Joe Burrow and company will now have to go through former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, who seemingly rejuvenated the Panthers with a 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Ironically, Dalton was the starting Cincinnati QB during that dismal 2019 season where they went 0-11. It was also the 36-year-old's last season with the Bengals.

Last week, Dalton threw 26-for-37 and 319 yards with three touchdowns for the Panthers. Against the Commanders, Burrow threw up almost identical numbers, throwing 29-for-38 and 324 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bengals will need to fix their defensive and offensive line woes if they want to pull out the win.

Cincinnati is down right tackle Trent Brown, who was carted off last week with a season-ending knee injury that will require surgery. In Brown's absence, rookie first-round draft pick Amarius Mims is expected to start. The Bengals will also be without defensive linemen Sheldon Rankins and B.J. Hill.

The Bengals and Panthers kickoff in Bank of America Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

