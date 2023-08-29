Cincinnati Bengals roster: Latest updates on cut day

CINCINNATI — Tuesday is a day that makes or breaks careers in the NFL: Cut day.

The day marks the deadline that teams have to trim the roster to 53 men for the regular season. The Bengals invited more than 90 players to training camp to fill its depth chart on offense, defense and special teams.

Teams have until 4 p.m. to finalize their rosters and decide who makes it, and who doesn't. Zac Taylor will hold a press conference shortly after the deadline to talk about the moves.

There are some obvious and easy decisions on who to keep (like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase), but the Bengals faced significant changes on the defensive side of the ball.

We'll update this story with the latest moves the Bengals make through the deadline to finalize its team roster.

12:35 p.m.

La Salle grad and punter Drue Chrisman will be released, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Chrisman took over for the outgoing fellow Cincinnati-native Kevin Huber. Chrisman experienced a medical issue in the middle of training camp. Rookie Brad Robbins will be the team's punter in Week 1.

Bengals are releasing punter Drue Chrisman, which means rookie sixth-round pick Brad Robbins has won Cincinnati’s punting job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

12:00 p.m.

The Bengals will release Trent Taylor, a punt returner and wide receiver who stepped up in certain crucial moments of last year's playoff run

A bit of a surprise: The #Bengals released punt returner/WR Trent Taylor, who had five punt returns of 20+ yards last year. He also averaged 14.5 yards per return this season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

9:32 a.m.

Jay Morrison, a beat writer for the Bengals, reports that Trevor Siemian told him he's being released. This leaves Jake Browning as the official backup for Joe Burrow, who has not practiced since straining his calf in the second week of training camp.

The #Bengals have released QB Trevor Siemian, per Trevor



Jake Browning is currently QB2 — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 29, 2023

8:52 a.m.

The Bengals will release CB Allan George, according to Ian Rapoport.

The #Bengals are releasing CB Allan George, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023