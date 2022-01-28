Watch
Cincinnati Bengals hype song revives the spirit of the 80s

Bengals play first AFC Championship Game since 80s
Provided
Still from the "Live By The Claw" music video by Mr. Satin
Live By The Claw - Mr. Satin Bengals Hype video
Posted at 7:15 PM, Jan 27, 2022
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will play in their third-ever AFC Championship Game this weekend. It's their first since winning both games they played in the 1980s.

To revive that big Bengals spirit of the 80s, I teamed up with Cincy-superfan 'Mr. Satin' for a new 80s metal-themed Bengals hype song.

Watch the music video in the player above.

RELATED | Mr. Satin's Bengals rap video - 'Who Dey All Day'

Lyrics:
Scratch and maul our way through 31 years of Bengals feeding
Teeth so sharp, we’re at it again, best of the AFC North
The Jungle roars, a massive gain, the beast is prowling
Who Dey for the biggest win

We live by the claw
The beast conquers all
With stripes on our back,
We bleed orange & black
We live by the claw

Band:
Vocals: Jason 'Mr. Satin' Snell
Guitar solo: Dwight Dyer
Guitars and bass: Brian Niesz
Drums: Jeff Meeker

