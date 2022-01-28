Cincinnati Bengals hype song revives the spirit of the 80s

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will play in their third-ever AFC Championship Game this weekend. It's their first since winning both games they played in the 1980s.

To revive that big Bengals spirit of the 80s, I teamed up with Cincy-superfan 'Mr. Satin' for a new 80s metal-themed Bengals hype song.

Watch the music video in the player above.

Lyrics:

Scratch and maul our way through 31 years of Bengals feeding

Teeth so sharp, we’re at it again, best of the AFC North

The Jungle roars, a massive gain, the beast is prowling

Who Dey for the biggest win

We live by the claw

The beast conquers all

With stripes on our back,

We bleed orange & black

We live by the claw

Band:

Vocals: Jason 'Mr. Satin' Snell

Guitar solo: Dwight Dyer

Guitars and bass: Brian Niesz

Drums: Jeff Meeker