Cincinnati Bengals hype song revives the spirit of the 80s

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will play in their third-ever AFC Championship Game this weekend. It's their first since winning both games they played in the 1980s.
To revive that big Bengals spirit of the 80s, I teamed up with Cincy-superfan 'Mr. Satin' for a new 80s metal-themed Bengals hype song.
Watch the music video in the player above.
RELATED | Mr. Satin's Bengals rap video - 'Who Dey All Day'
Lyrics:
Scratch and maul our way through 31 years of Bengals feeding
Teeth so sharp, we’re at it again, best of the AFC North
The Jungle roars, a massive gain, the beast is prowling
Who Dey for the biggest win
We live by the claw
The beast conquers all
With stripes on our back,
We bleed orange & black
We live by the claw
Band:
Vocals: Jason 'Mr. Satin' Snell
Guitar solo: Dwight Dyer
Guitars and bass: Brian Niesz
Drums: Jeff Meeker