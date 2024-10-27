Cincinnati Bengals host Philadelphia Eagles, look to extend win streak

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back in Paycor Stadium hosting the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bengals (3-4) are coming off a 21-14 road win against the Cleveland Browns — the first road win against the Browns in Joe Burrow's career.

Riding the high of back-to-back victories, Cincinnati is looking to extend their win streak against the Eagles (4-2), who are coming off a massive 28-3 win against the New York Giants.

The Bengals are heading into Sunday's matchup without Burrow's No. 2 receiver. Tee Higgins was listed as questionable Friday after suffering a quad injury at practice and ruled inactive ahead of the game. This isn't the first time Higgins has been sidelined this season, having missed the first two games while dealing with a hamstring injury.

With Higgins sidelined, Burrow will most likely be looking to Mike Gesicki and Andrei Iosivas more alongside his No. 1 Ja'Marr Chase. Trenton Irwin may also see a heavier workload.

The Bengals defense will need to step up to stop Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who ran for 176 yards and one touchdown last week against the Giants.

The Bengals and Eagles kickoff at 1 p.m. in Paycor Stadium.

Follow along: