Cincinnati Bengals host Baltimore Ravens, look to beat first AFC North opponent

CINCINNATI — It's an AFC North battle in The Jungle.

The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Paycor Stadium for their first divisional matchup of the season.

The Bengals (1-3) are looking to capitalize off their 34-24 win over the Carolina Panthers last week. The Ravens (2-2) are hoping to extend their win streak to three victories after back-to-back wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

Cincinnati will have the hefty job of slowing running back Derrick Henry's game this week. In his first year with Baltimore, Henry has got 80 carries for 480 yards and five touchdowns over the course of four games. The Bengals have noticeably struggled to stop the run so far this season, and Henry is averaging a whopping 120 yards per game so far.

While the Bengals defense will need to majorly step up, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have the opportunity to cash in against the Ravens secondary. Baltimore's secondary is among the worst in the NFL when it comes to passing yards, and Burrow and Chase have gelled more and more each week.

Cincinnati's defense is bolstered this week by the returning defensive tackle B.J. Hill who missed two games due to a hamstring injury. Fellow defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who also injured himself in the same game as Hill, is still inactive in the Week 5 matchup. The Bengals will also have to function without corner Mike Hilton, who didn't practice all week due to a knee injury. Earlier this week, the Bengals elevated corner Jalen Davis from the practice squad. Trey Hendrickson, who dealt with a neck stinger this past week, is also active to play against the Ravens.

The Bengals and Ravens kickoff at 1 p.m. in Paycor Stadium.

