Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

LIVE BLOG: Justin Herbert connects with Will Dissly for Chargers' first TD

Bengals Chargers
Eric Thayer/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Bengals Chargers
Posted
and last updated

LOS ANGELES — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are on the road facing off with the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday Night Football.

Bengals, 6 | Chargers, 7

The Chargers were the first to the end zone, with quarterback Justin Herbert connecting with tight end Will Dissly for a 29-yard touchdown reception.

Cincinnati settled for a field goal to get on the scoreboard after two penalties, including intentional grounding from Burrow.

While the Bengals' opening drive was short-lived, Cincinnati's defense — specifically Trey Hendrickson — snuffed Los Angeles's chances on their first drive, as well.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins is back for his first time in weeks, but Cincinnati is still without offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is also out after he didn't practice all week due to an illness.

Follow along:

More Bengals news:
Herbert and Burrow face off for 2nd time as Chargers host Bengals in prime time

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money