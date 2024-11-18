LIVE BLOG: Justin Herbert connects with Will Dissly for Chargers' first TD

LOS ANGELES — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are on the road facing off with the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday Night Football.

Bengals, 6 | Chargers, 7

The Chargers were the first to the end zone, with quarterback Justin Herbert connecting with tight end Will Dissly for a 29-yard touchdown reception.

Cincinnati settled for a field goal to get on the scoreboard after two penalties, including intentional grounding from Burrow.

While the Bengals' opening drive was short-lived, Cincinnati's defense — specifically Trey Hendrickson — snuffed Los Angeles's chances on their first drive, as well.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins is back for his first time in weeks, but Cincinnati is still without offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is also out after he didn't practice all week due to an illness.

Follow along: