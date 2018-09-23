Carolina Panthers hand Cincinnati Bengals first loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers turned two interceptions into touchdowns and handed the Bengals their first loss of the season 31-23 on Sunday.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton passed for 352 yards and two TDs but also threw four interceptions - one on a Hail Mary on the last play of the game. He completed 29 of 46.

Carolina QB Cam Newton and RB Christian McCaffrey had big days against the Bengals defense. Newton accounted for all four Panthers' TDs – two rushing and two passing. He completed 15 of 24 for 150 yards and rushed for 36 yards. McCaffrey, in his second year, had the biggest rushing game of his career, gaining 184 yards on 28 carries.

The Panthers offense, dominating the line of scrimmage, rushed for 230 yards.

The Bengals lost WR A.J. Green to a groin injury in the third quarter. Green had five catches for 58 yards before leaving. Tyler Boyd picked up some of the slack with six catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. TE Tyler Eifert had six catches for 74 yards. TE C.J. Uzomah caught a TD pass.

With RB Joe Mixon injured, the Bengals rushed only 13 times. Gio Bernard, subbing for Mixon, gained 61 yards on 12 carries and scored a first-quarter touchdown that gave the Bengals their only lead of the game at 7-0.

The score was tied 14-14 in the second quarter until Newton threw 24-yard TD pass to C.J. Anderson with 4:12 left in the half.

Carolina went up 28-14 in the third quarter on Newton's 5-yard TD run. Tne Bengals closed the gap to 28-21 when Dalton scrambled to his left and threw a nifty 27-yard TD pass to Boyd running along the back of the end zone.

But the Bengals didn't score again until the last play when Carolina LB Luke Kuechly, the St. Xavier High grad, intercepted Dalton's long pass and fell into the end zone for a safety.

WCPO will update this story.

SEE the game statistics and video on NFL.com.