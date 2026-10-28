Burrow, Rehkow earn AFC player of the week honors after Bengals' win over Ravens

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, and punter Ryan Rehkow earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after Cincinnati's 35-13 win over Baltimore in Week 7.

Burrow completed 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns, posting a 143.3 passer rating. He threw all four touchdowns in the second half, helping Cincinnati score 35 unanswered points.

The award is Burrow's ninth career AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor, tying former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason for the most in franchise history.

Rehkow averaged 46 yards per net punt on four attempts, with all four downed inside Baltimore's 12-yard line and three inside the 6. He also held for all five of kicker Evan McPherson's successful extra points in the second half.

The award marks Rehkow's first career honor and makes him the first Bengals punter to earn weekly honors since Kevin Huber in 2013.

The Bengals have earned 27 weekly offensive, defensive, and special teams awards since the start of the 2021 season, the third-most in the NFL during that span.