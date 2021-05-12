Bengals will face Vikings at PBS to kick off 2021 regular season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will spend Week 1 at home as they face the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 12, the team announced Wednesday.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium. For ticket information, click here.

For the first time, NFL teams will play 17 regular season games and three preseason games in 2021. Since 1978, teams have played 16 regular season games and four preseason games.

Single-game Bengals tickets go on sale and the team's full schedule is revealed Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. The league will officially release all team schedules at 8 p.m. on NFL Network and NFL.com.

The Bengals will face the following opponents in 2021, listed in alphabetical order:

HOME



Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers

AWAY

