Bengals to play Chiefs week 2 of the upcoming football season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals made a big announcement Tuesday about the upcoming 2024 football season.

The team announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Bengals are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15 — week two of the season.

The game will be played in Kansas City at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The one you all wanted. pic.twitter.com/2XrFGCexIb — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 14, 2024

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

During the 2024 season, the Bengals will play eight regular season games and two preseason games at home.

The team is set to play the following at Paycor Stadium during the regular season:



Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Commanders

The Bengals full regular season schedule and preseason opponents will be released on May 15. Single-game tickets will also go on sale on the 15th.

To purchase tickets, click hereor call the Bengals Fan Relations at (513) 621-8383.