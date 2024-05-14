Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Bengals to play Chiefs week 2 of the upcoming football season

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Cincinnati Bengals helmet against the city skyline
Posted at 8:48 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 09:19:26-04

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals made a big announcement Tuesday about the upcoming 2024 football season.

The team announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Bengals are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15 — week two of the season.

The game will be played in Kansas City at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

During the 2024 season, the Bengals will play eight regular season games and two preseason games at home.

The team is set to play the following at Paycor Stadium during the regular season:

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Denver Broncos
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • New England Patriots
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Washington Commanders

The Bengals full regular season schedule and preseason opponents will be released on May 15. Single-game tickets will also go on sale on the 15th.
To purchase tickets, click hereor call the Bengals Fan Relations at (513) 621-8383.

More Bengals news:
MND wins first Cincinnati girls flag football championship AP: Former Bengal Tyler Boyd signs with Tennessee Titans

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Help local kids play soccer with a new pair of cleats!