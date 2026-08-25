Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase sustains apparent leg injury at practice

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase sustained an apparent knee injury during Bengals training camp Tuesday while running drills.

A WCPO crew at practice captured Chase going up for a catch from Joe Burrow and coming down on his left leg awkwardly. Chase immediately went down to his knees and grabbed his left leg while rolling on the ground as cornerback DJ Turner ran to Chase's side.

The star wide receiver then hopped up and hobbled to the sideline before sitting on the ground and rubbing his knee. Once trainers ran over to Chase, he got back up and began walking with one of the Bengals' athletic trainers.

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Ja'Marr Chase Injury

It's unclear at this time how serious an injury Chase sustained.

WCPO Sports Director Caleb Noe saw Chase standing on his own power and walking around 15 minutes after the possible injury.

Ja’Marr is standing on his own power, walking around fine.



Periodically checking/rubbing his left knee.#Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/8BUVoq52KU — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) August 25, 2026

At this time, it's unknown if Chase will return to practice.

This is a developing story. WCPO will update when more information is available.