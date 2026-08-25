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Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase sustains apparent leg injury at practice

Ja'Marr Chase Alleged Injury 8/25/26
WCPO
Ja'Marr Chase Alleged Injury 8/25/26
Posted
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CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase sustained an apparent knee injury during Bengals training camp Tuesday while running drills.

A WCPO crew at practice captured Chase going up for a catch from Joe Burrow and coming down on his left leg awkwardly. Chase immediately went down to his knees and grabbed his left leg while rolling on the ground as cornerback DJ Turner ran to Chase's side.

The star wide receiver then hopped up and hobbled to the sideline before sitting on the ground and rubbing his knee. Once trainers ran over to Chase, he got back up and began walking with one of the Bengals' athletic trainers.

WATCH: You can watch the full play below

Ja'Marr Chase Injury

It's unclear at this time how serious an injury Chase sustained.

WCPO Sports Director Caleb Noe saw Chase standing on his own power and walking around 15 minutes after the possible injury.

At this time, it's unknown if Chase will return to practice.

This is a developing story. WCPO will update when more information is available.

More Bengals news:
Journeyman QB Josh Johnson leads Bengals to 27-9 preseason victory over Bears

WCPO 9 Sports Team
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Caleb Noe

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Mike Dyer

Noelle Blumel

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