Bengals sign safety Ricardo Allen

CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced Monday that they signed a one-year contract with free agent safety Ricardo Allen.

Allen was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2014. He in 77 career games with Atlanta where he racked up 321 tackles, 11 interceptions and a sack. The Falcons terminated Allen's contract in February.

Before being drafted, Allen played at Purdue University. As a freshmen and sophomore, Allen played under Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who was Purdue's defensive backs coach.