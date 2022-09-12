Bengals sign new long snapper after Clark Harris suffers injury, team struggles to convert kicks

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals signed a new long snapper on Monday.

The team signed Cal Adomitis to be the team's active long snapper after its original starter, Clark Harris, was hurt during the team's season opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Adomitis is a rookie from, ironically, the University of Pittsburgh. He originally signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in May.

Harris suffered a right biceps injury during the game. He had to leave the game before two critical kicks that could have won the game for Cincinnati.

The Bengals emergency snapper, Mitchell Wilcox, who is normally a tight end, subbed in Harris' place. The first kick that went awry was the extra point after the Bengals scored a touchdown with no time left on the clock in the 4th quarter. Pittsburgh was able to block that kick.

On a game-winning attempt in overtime from 29 yards, Wilcox delivered a snap high to holder Kevin Huber, which threw off the timing for kicker Evan McPherson, who missed wide right. The Steelers eventually got into field goal position of their own, converting a kick to win 23-20.

The Bengals turned the ball over five times against a Pittsburgh team that was very beatable, and still managed to come up with game-winning opportunities. There were many other frustrating moments about week 1, that it's hard to lay blame on the long snapper position for not coming up with the win, but addressing the injury is one step to improving for next week's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Harris was placed on the Reserve/Injured list.