Bengals sign Hubbard to 4-year extension

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed DE Sam Hubbard Monday morning to a four-year, $40 million contract extension through the 2025 season.

"Sam is about all of the things we want to be about, and it was a priority to get this deal done,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "He’s been a tremendous leader on this team. He comes to work every single day, and we look forward to him being a leader for us for years to come.”

Hubbard was drafted by the Bengals as the 77th overall pick in 2018, and he has been the team's starting right defensive end since 2019. He's played in 44 games, started in 28 of them, has 16.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He graduated from Archbishop Moeller High School in 2014 and played football at Ohio State University.