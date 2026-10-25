Bengals secondary settling in leading up to AFC North matchup against the Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Bengals will face off against the Ravens in a Week 7 divisional matchup; however, Baltimore will be without their star quarterback as Lamar Jackson was ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Bengals secondary still recognizes that it has a tough challenge as it prepares for running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Fortunately for the Bengals, safeties Jordan Battle (hamstring) and Bryan Cook (ankle) were able to get healthier at the bye week entering a key game.

Cook missed nearly two full games because of an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 3. The Bengals are 3-0 in full games that Cook has played. Without him, the defense really struggled on perimeter runs.

Cook, who has had success playing against the Ravens during his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs, expects to be a difference-maker against those runs that test defensive backs.

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The bye week came at a great time for Cook. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said that he sees Cook moving more confidently than he was a couple of weeks ago, and defensive coordinator Al Golden said that he views Cook as “back to being healthy.”

“I’m excited to really go,” Cook said. “You don’t know how well you feel until you really push yourself. It’s like life. When you hit those extremes, you’re alive.”

Bengals cornerback DJ Turner is expected to match up against Flowers, who ranks sixth in the NFL in receiving yards per game.

“(Flowers) is dynamic,” Golden said. “They’re getting him the ball in space. They’re very creative with how they’re doing it. His run after catch is excellent. His ability to stop and start is among the elite. We really have to do a great job of tackling him in space. Obviously, he’s a threat to go deep at any moment in the game. He’s a really good football player.”

All season, Turner has followed the opposing team’s No. 1 receiver. He has done a great job of limiting the production of those players, ranging from DK Metcalf of the Pittsburgh Steelers to Parker Washington of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It’s a role that Turner embraces.

“It’s what I’ve always wanted to do,” Turner said. “It’s what I’ve dreamed of. Just being a starting corner wasn’t OK for me. This is what I wanted to do, so I kept on at it. Now that I’ve got that role, I’ve got to do it.”

There’s one big question mark in the secondary. Three weeks ago, the Bengals moved Dax Hill from outside cornerback to the nickel cornerback position. Filling in the spot that Hill had taken, rookie Tacario Davis has been splitting time with veteran DJ Ivey.

What’s next at this outside corner spot?

“We’ll see how it progresses, if one starts to move ahead of the other,” Golden said. “We’ll see what transpires here.”

Inactive Bengals players