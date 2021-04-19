Bengals reveal their simplified new jerseys, uniform

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals revealed simplified new uniforms Monday morning, meaning it might be time for you to update your fan wardrobe.

The team’s new jerseys trade the previous version’s heavy emphasis on color blocking — contrasting side panels, shoulders and collars — for a simplified design with one all-over color and contrasting shoulder stripes.

The jerseys come in orange, black and white variants; so do the matching pants, which also feature contrasting stripes up and down both legs.

In a Twitter video posted to celebrate the reveal, the team described the look as “uniting our past with our future.”

But the main attraction is probably seeing Joe Burrow, who had ACL surgery in early December 2020, in action — even if it’s just to model the new look.