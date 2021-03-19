Bengals release veteran Geno Atkins; sign offensive lineman

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing defensive tackle Geno Atkins, the team confirmed Friday and reported by the Journal-News.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor, speaking to media on a press conference Friday morning, said the team has informed Atkins of their decision -- a difficult one to make for a player who has meant so much to the organization over the past 11 years.

Atkins, a 2010 draft pick by the Bengals, is approaching his 33rd birthday and his production has declined over the past two seasons. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection was on contract through 2023 but his release opens up salary cap space, as he was going to count for $14.7 million against the cap this year. He will now account for a $5.7 million dead money hit.

Earlier Friday, the Bengals signed free agent right tackle Riley Reiff, who had come for a visit Thursday, and the organization also made official the free agent signings of defensive end Trey Hendrickson, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Chidobe Awuzie.

Ogunjobi is expected to fill the 3-technique position next to D.J. Reader, a spot Atkins would have filled in years prior.

With the Reiff signing, Taylor also confirmed the Bengals are releasing right tackle Bobby Hart, as well as backup quarterback Ryan Finlay also.